Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 3 Set For July 25

Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will have their trilogy fight on July 25.

Rua and Nogueira were set to fight on UFC 250 when the card was on May 9 in Brazil. Yet, the fight, along with the card was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the promotion was able to keep the fight intact according to UFC president, Dana White who revealed the scrap on Steve-O’s podcast. It will also serve as the co-main event of the card.

Shogun Rua is coming off a split draw to Paul Craig at UFC Sao Paulo. Many thought the UFC would look to book an immediate rematch, but that is not the case. Before that, he TKO’d Tyson Pedro to return to the win column after a knockout loss to Anthony Smith.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, aka Lil Nog, last fought back at UFC 237 last May where he suffered a knockout loss to Ryan Spann. Before that, he TKO’d Sam Alvey in his return to the Octagon after nearly two years away.

The two first met back in 2005 in Pride where Rua won by decision. They then had their rematch 10 years later at UFC 190 in 2015 where once again, Rua won by decision. So, on July 25 the former UFC light heavyweight champion is looking to sweep the trilogy.

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till is expected to serve as the main event of the card.