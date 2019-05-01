SI Films Producing Feature-Length Documentary On UFC 1

SI Films is producing a feature-length documentary on UFC 1, the first-ever UFC event ever held, headlined by a Royce Gracie victory.

Emmy-winning production company SI Films will be producing a feature-length documentary on UFC 1, the first ever mixed martial arts (MMA) event put on by the UFC promotion. The feature will be titled “UFC 1: Origin Of The Octagon.” A late 2019 release date is expected for the documentary.

John Mason Gordon directs, and will feature interviews from several names involved in the UFC’s first-ever event; such as Jim Brown, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Teila Tuli, Art Jimmerson, Gerard Gordeau, and more (via MMA Fighting):

“The origin stories of sports are often obscured behind layers of time and legend,” Gordon said. “We are thrilled to work with Sports Illustrated in telling the largely unknown stories of the creators, fighters, and executives who put everything on the line with success so unlikely.

“That it’s the origin of the UFC, a brand almost everyone knows, makes it an incredibly exciting documentary opportunity.”

UFC 1 took place from the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 1993. The event was an open-weight tournament featuring eight men, which was eventually won by Royce Gracie.

Will you be checking out SI’s documentary on UFC 1?