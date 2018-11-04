UFC 230 Highlights: Sijara Eubanks Bests Roxanne Modafferi In MSG

Sijara Eubanks’ emotional road to UFC 230 is finally complete. Eubanks was initially slated to headline the Madison Square Garden card. She was to face Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title. However, when the UFC put together Derrick Lewis vs. Daniel Cormier, those plans changed.

Eubanks was instead put up against Roxanne Modafferi on the UFC 230 FS1 preliminary card. To make matters worse, Eubanks missed weight for her fight against Modafferi. Despite this, Eubanks was able to best Modafferi over the course of three rounds and took home the unanimous decision win.

Check out the fight highlights here below: