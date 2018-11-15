Sijara Eubanks Calls For A Bout With Mackenzie Dern

Sijara Eubanks has her sights set on a bout with Mackenzie Dern.

Eubanks is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi. “Sarj” was initially set to challenge for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. After blow back from fans, the bout was canceled. Eubanks ended up getting heat with fans after ripping UFC officials for the cancellation of the bout. She also ripped Shevchenko and insisted she deserved the title bout. Eubanks’ professional mixed martial arts record was 3-2.

Sijara Eubanks Targets Mackenzie Dern

While Eubanks has been adamant about receiving a title opportunity, she recently called out an interesting name. Eubanks took to Twitter to call out Dern:

Found this old gem…Hey @MackenzieDern how bout we run it back with the 4oz gloves! Let’s see who the realest bjj black belt in mma is! @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/jVVyBMp8PB — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) November 14, 2018

Dern is a strawweight, who has been having issues with weight cutting. Dern hit the 115-pound limit for her UFC debut, but failed to make weight ahead of her bout with Amanda Cooper. In fact, Dern missed weight by seven pounds. Many have called for Dern to move up to the 125-pound division.

Eubanks has also been dealing with weight cutting issues. After all the hoopla surrounding her canceled title bout, “Sarj” failed to make weight for her bout with Modafferi. Fighters such as Ben Askren and Jessica Eye ripped Eubanks over her attitude and failure to make weight.

Do you think Sijara Eubanks vs. Mackenzie Dern makes sense?