UFC 230’s Sijara Eubanks Responds To Joe Rogan

Sijara Eubanks responds to Joe Rogan and she doesn’t appear to be amused.

Eubanks will be competing for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 230. The news has not been received well as fans will now miss out on Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 and they’ll be receiving a main event that wasn’t in demand.

Sijara Eubanks Fires Back At Joe Rogan

Rogan is a color commentator for the UFC and has been with the promotion since 1997. During a recent edition of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan said he had no idea who Eubanks is. Eubanks caught wind of the comment and took to Twitter to respond:

@joerogan I’ll give you a little refresher next time you’re in jersey. We’ll train some BJJ and you’ll never forget me again Hahhaa Or you and the rest of the world can tune in Nov 3 and watch history. The Eubanks name will never be overlooked again — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) October 2, 2018

“(Joe Rogan) I’ll give you a little refresher next time you’re in Jersey. We’ll train some BJJ and you’ll never forget me again. Hahhaa or you and the rest of the world can tune in Nov. 3 and watch history. The Eubanks name will never be overlooked again.”

She followed that up by saying Rogan simply isn’t doing his homework:

So y’all telling me ole mr Jiu Jitsu @joerogan don’t know me? I fought in the black belt finals of @ibjjf Worlds only 2 summers ago. And y’all saying ole mr UFC fun facts know it all @joerogan don’t know ANYTHING about TUF? I straight ripped through that season. Cmon. Do ya job — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) October 3, 2018

“So y’all telling me ole Mr. Jiu Jitsu (Joe Rogan) don’t know me? I fought in the black belt finals of IBJJF Worlds only 2 summers ago. And y’all saying ole mr UFC fun facts know it all (Joe Rogan) don’t know ANYTHING about TUF? I straight ripped through that season. Cmon. Do ya job.”

UFC 230 co-headliners Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been calling to main event the pay-per-view for a 165-pound title. The promotion felt differently. Reports surfaced revealing that the UFC was scrambling to put together a main event for UFC 230, despite it seemingly being served on a silver platter. Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington, Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero, and Gustafsson vs. Jones were all options the UFC looked into, but none of them could be done.

Do you think Sijara Eubanks can do anything to win fans over?