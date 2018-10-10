Sijara Eubanks Rips UFC Officials Over Yanking Her Title Shot

Sijara Eubanks rips the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) over losing her shot at the women’s flyweight gold.

Eubanks vs. Valentina Shevchenko was set to headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, but it received a ton of blowback from fans. First of all, it robbed fans of seeing the previously booked Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk bout at UFC 231, and no one asked to see Eubanks vs. Shevchenko.

The Tides Quickly Turn

Yesterday (Oct. 9), it was announced that the new UFC 230 main event will be a heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. As a result, Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk was put back on the UFC 231 card. Eubanks was none too pleased about this and took to Twitter:

Put me under card. Put me co main. I don’t care. But put me in for the Flyweight title shot! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 IVE EARNED MY SHOT. THIS IS MY TIME. Quit running this thing like a circus — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) October 9, 2018

“Put me under card. Put me co main. I don’t care. But put me in for the flyweight title shot! Dana White, Mick Maynard, I’VE EARNED MY SHOT. THIS IS MY TIME. Quit running this thing like a circus.”

This is my life you’re playing with @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) October 9, 2018

“This is my life you’re playing with Dana White, Mick Maynard.”

@BulletValentina Me and you muthafucka we gonna fight. @joannamma stay ya ass on vacation you not ready for the big dogs. I want my fuckin belt yo — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) October 9, 2018

“Valentina Shevchenko, me and you motherf*cker, we gonna fight. Joanna Jedrzejczyk say ya ass on vacation, you not ready for the big dogs. I want my f*cking belt yo.”

While some have expressed sympathy for Eubanks’ lost title shot, others have bashed her and said she’s undeserving of a UFC title this early in her professional mixed martial arts career. One thing seems for sure and that is the UFC brass won’t be too pleased with Eubanks’ tweets.

Do you think Sijara Eubanks is entitled for a 3-2 fighter, or does she have a point?