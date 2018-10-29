Sijara Eubanks Takes Issue With Joe Rogan’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments

Sijara Eubanks isn’t thrilled with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan.

Eubanks was initially going to take on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. The match-up was scheduled to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3, but it was met with a ton of resistance. The UFC decided to book a heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

Sijara Eubanks Still Not Happy With Joe Rogan

When Eubanks vs. Shevchenko was first revealed, Rogan said he never even heard of Eubanks. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Eubanks made it clear that she isn’t letting that comment slide:

“Joe’s going to know. Joe knows who I am, he knows who I was before I said it. He didn’t have to say that on his blog. I thought it was disrespectful. So I’m not happy with Joe Rogan. He can’t avoid interviewing me. One day he’s going to find himself in the cage with me and a mic and I’m going to let him know exactly how I feel.”

Eubanks will remain on the UFC 230 card. She’ll do battle with Roxanne Modafferi. The bout could very well have title implications. Shevchenko will do battle with Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 231 on Dec. 8. Eubanks was initially set to fight Nicco Montano for the 125-pound gold back in Dec. 2017, but she fell ill while cutting weight.

Do you think Joe Rogan’s comments were overblown by Sijara Eubanks, or does the flyweight have a legit gripe?