Sijara Eubanks Reveals UFC 230 Run-In With Ben Askren

Sijara Eubanks confronted Ben Askren over recent comments he made.

Eubanks competed this past Saturday night (Nov. 3). She went one-on-one with Roxanne Modafferi on the preliminary portion of UFC 230 inside the “World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Sarj” won the bout via unanimous decision.

Sijara Eubanks Confronts Ben Askren

Eubanks has received a ton of flak lately. She was ripped by fans over how she handled having her main event spot at UFC 230 pulled and the way she responded to Joe Rogan when he said he didn’t know who Eubanks was. The icing on the cake was when Eubanks failed to make weight for her bout with Modafferi, which Askren criticized. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Eubanks revealed a run-in she had with Askren (via BJPenn.com):

“I saw Ben Askren backstage right after my fight and he was doing some kind of interview and I was like, ‘what’s up? Like what’s up? What’s your problem?’ he’s like, ‘why don’t you focus on making weight?’ and I’m like, ‘why don’t you mind your own f*cking business?’ and then I started to tell him some more sh*t but he’s there with his wife or whoever that was and he’s trying to do his interview. But I said something to him too. I’m not scared of nobody. Because what is Ben Askren? What’re you stepping to me for? Like for what? You’re not a troll, you’re not a fan, you’re a fighter. You mad cause I’m in the UFC? Cause more people know about me my ‘four little fights’ and you been out here wrestling everybody to death for the last 20 f*cking years and nobody cares? Like what are you stepping to me for? So like, I came to him the way I came to you, the way I came to Joe [Rogan] like, ‘what’s up, man?’ and he got all serious and puffed his chest out and I’m like, ‘man, f*ck you, bro’. You’re a 170-pound man what you gonna do?”

Eubanks has only had two fights under the UFC banner, but has perhaps garnered heat quicker than anyone in the promotion’s history. With a 4-2 record, many believe Eubanks is entitled and is due for her comeuppance soon. Eubanks feels she will stun the world and capture UFC gold. Time will tell who gets their way.

