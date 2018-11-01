Sijara Eubanks Vows To Claim UFC Flyweight Title One Way Or Another

Its been a wild ride to UFC 230 for Sijara Eubanks. She went from initially being announced as the main event for Saturday night’s (November 3, 2018) Madison Square Garden card, to the FS1 prelims. Several weeks ago UFC 230 didn’t even have a main event announced. The UFC decided upon a flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Eubanks to serve as the headliner.

However, after some backlash from fans, the UFC compiled a heavyweight title bout between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis to main event instead. After that fight was finalized, Eubanks was removed from the title bout. Shevchenko will now instead fight former UFC 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 for the vacant title.

As for Eubanks, the UFC was able to keep her on the card, as she’ll fight Roxanne Modafferi on the UFC 230 undercard. Despite losing out on her big break to headline Madison Square Garden with a title on the line, Eubanks told MMA Junkie she vows to win the title “one way or another”:

“This is a funny game, but it’s sort of like life lessons. I can’t dwell on what happened. I have to dwell on what’s going on now and what’s going to happen, and I can’t worry too much about all the craziness that happened a couple weeks ago because I cannot lose focus on what’s going on here Nov. 3.

“The thing is, I’m going to get my belt one way or another,” Eubanks said. “Keep chugging, keep training, keep working hard, keep the diligence, and it will happen. I think I deserve a shot vs. the winner of (Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk) with a dominant performance here, Nov. 3.”

Do you think that Eubanks will one day claim a UFC championship?