Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi Booked For UFC 230

Sijara Eubanks remains on the UFC 230 card despite having her title fight pulled.

Eubanks will now be taking on Roxanne Modafferi inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. Newsday.com confirmed the story earlier today. Modafferi replaced Eubanks on “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale when “Sarge” failed to tip the scales for her women’s flyweight title bout against Nicco Montano.

Sijara Eubanks’ Beef With UFC Officials

In a scramble to put together a main event of UFC 230, the promotion’s president Dana White revealed a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Eubanks. This didn’t sit well with fans who bashed the idea, and experts predicted low pay-per-view buyrates. The UFC decided to go with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defending his gold against Derrick Lewis. Shevchenko’s title bout with Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back on for UFC 230.

Eubanks took to Twitter to bash UFC officials over the decision. It appears that while some have expressed sympathy for her, most fans believe Eubanks is entitled for a 3-2 fighter. “Sarge” has confidence in her abilities to get the job done, but the timing simply wasn’t right. Perhaps a win over Modafferi will put her one step closer to proving just how good she really is.

UFC 230 will also feature a middleweight rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. The bout will likely serve as the co-main event as Dustin Poirier is injured and Nate Diaz will not take a replacement opponent. We’ve also got Jacare Souza vs. David Branch and Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson to look forward to among other bouts.

Do you think this is a more fitting match-up for Sijara Eubanks?