Anderson Silva’s Coach Reveals What Weight He’d Fight Conor McGregor At

Earlier this month there was a lot of speculation about a fight between Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva. Silva is a former middleweight champion in the UFC who is named by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Prior to UFC 229, McGregor mentioned in an interview he’d love the opportunity to share the Octagon with “The Spider.”

Silva himself responded to the comments, saying he’d love to fight McGregor as well. Given the size difference between them, choosing a weight to fight at could be tricky. During a recent interview with Portal do Vale Tudo, Silva’s coach, Rogerio Camoes, offered his thoughts. Camoes said he thinks Silva could get as low as 179 pounds to fight “The Notorious”:

“If you really force him, Anderson Silva can make 179, 180 pounds,” Camoes said. “I was in Los Angeles one month ago and we talked about his return. It was nice because he called me up the next day and said he had a fight lined up and was just waiting for an opponent.

“There was this McGregor thing, too. I was at UFC 200, when Anderson fought Daniel Cormier, I remember Jorge Guimares talking to me. I remember Jorge talking to Lorenzo Fertitta about matching up Anderson with Conor, if he defeated Cormier.

“McGregor was in his prime. I was by his side and he said that they thought it was a good fight, they were interested. That’s when it all began.”

What do you think about Silva possibly fighting Conor McGregor?