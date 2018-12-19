Anderson Silva Questions If Conor McGregor Is Scared To Fight Him

Anderson Silva won’t let go of his desire to go one-on-one with Conor McGregor.

Silva is scheduled to share the Octagon with Israel Adesanya. “The Spider” has been promised a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold with a win over “The Last Stylebender.” The bout will take place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 9 for UFC 234.

Anderson Silva Wants An Answer From Conor McGregor

Despite lining himself up for a potential shot at middleweight gold once again, “The Spider” is still targeting a fight with McGregor. Speaking to reporters for the opening of his Spider Kick gym, Silva made it clear that he doesn’t want McGregor to chicken out of a catchweight bout (via TMZ.com):

“I say let’s go do it. 180 is the perfect weight for me, I think it’s good for McGregor, and let’s go do it because that’s amazing. That’s for the fans. It’s close to happening you know, but McGregor, come on, man. Let’s go do this. Don’t run, man, don’t run. You scared? I don’t believe that you’re scared, let’s go.”

Before his UFC 229 showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October, McGregor said he was more interested in fighting Anderson Silva than Georges St-Pierre. Silva responded by saying it would be an honor to mix it up with the “Notorious” one. Since that time, Silva has taken a more aggressive approach in trying to make the bout a reality.

Do you think there’s any possibility of Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor, and would you watch it?