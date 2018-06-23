UFC Singapore Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Singapore post-fight press conference is set to begin.

Earlier today (June 23), UFC Singapore took place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In the main event, Leon Edwards took on Donald Cerrone. Edwards ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory in a close battle.

The co-main event saw light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Tyson Pedro collide. Pedro had success early in the fight and looked to be on the verge of stopping “OSP.” Saint Preux weathered the storm and submitted Pedro in the opening frame.

Below you can see the live stream of the presser, which is set to begin momentarily. You can expect Edwards, Cerrone, and Saint Preux to attend barring any hospital visits. Any other standout fighters will also be in attendance: