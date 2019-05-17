Six Fight Announced For UFC San Antonio

The Octagon is heading to San Antonio, Texas on July 20. And, the San Antonio Express-News has announced six fights for the card.

The fights include an intriguing women’s flyweight bout between Liz Carmouche taking on Roxanne Modafferi. Carmouche is coming off of a decision win over Lucie Pudilova at UFC Prague in February to extend her winning streak to two. Modafferi, meanwhile, is coming off of a very impressive win over Antonina Shevchenko at UFC St. Petersburg.

Also on the card will be a pivotal bantamweight scrap between two top-10 bantamweights in Raquel Pennington taking on Irene Aldana. Pennington is riding a two-fight losing streak while Aldana is currently on a three-fight winning streak and looking to move up in the rankings.

Moving to the heavyweight division, Walt Harris will indeed get the fight against Alexey Oleynik that he was supposed to get at UFC Ottawa. However, Oleynik took on Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC St. Petersburg where he lost by TKO.

While fan favorite, “Smilin” Sam Alvey returns to the Octagon to take on Klidson Abreu. The former is set for his second UFC fight after losing to Magomed Ankalaev. Alvey, meanwhile, lost to Jim Crute by knockout in the first round of UFC 234.

The final three fights include a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres taking on Steven Peterson. While two bantamweight bouts were booked as Mario Bautista is set to take on Jin Soo Son, and Domingo Pilarte fights Felipe Colares.

The current UFC San Antonio line-up can be seen below.