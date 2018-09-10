Snoop Dogg Takes Aim At Darren Till On Instagram (Video)

In the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV), Tyron Woodley successfully defended his welterweight title.

Woodley stepped into the cage with young English striker Darren Till. Till wasn’t able to hit “T-Wood” with any significant strikes and was dropped in the second round with a big hook. Woodley swarmed Till on the ground and battered him with elbows, cutting him open bad.

Eventually, Woodley was able to lock in a D’arce choke and force Till to tap out. Not only did Woodley successfully defend his title, but he earned his jiu-jitsu black belt from his coach as well.

It looks like one man watching Woodley’s victorious night was rap icon Snoop Dogg. He posted a video on Instagram of himself watching the fight with his friends. However, Snoop seemed to have some beef with Till.

He continuously mocked Till’s “Gorilla” nickname and for whatever reason started chanting explicit remarks directed at United States President Donald Trump. Perhaps Snoop mistook Till for Woodley’s rival and former training partner, Colby Covington – a noted supporter of Trump.

Till responded in a post of his own on Instagram:

