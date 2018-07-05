Social Media Reacts To Max Holloway’s Removal From UFC 226

Social media has sounded off on the devastating news that Max Holloway is no longer fighting at UFC 226.

It’s well known by now that Holloway was slated to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. However, he has been pulled after dealing with concussion-like symptoms and was taken to a hospital as a result.

2018 has been a rough year for the featherweight champion. The Hawaiian was scheduled to make a title defense against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury.

The bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title via third-round TKO.

If you recall, Holloway was supposed to be the savior of the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was the original main event of UFC 223 for the lightweight title. However, it was revealed that Ferguson wouldn’t be able to compete due to injury.

The UFC was able to talk Holloway into accepting the fight and go for history as if he beats Nurmagomedov then he would be a two-division champion. Then, it was revealed the day before the event that Holloway had been declared medically unfit to fight.

You can see the reactions from fighters about this title fight being nixed here:

Damn. Hope Holloway is ok. Fighters safety is always paramount and wish him a speedy recovery. 🙏#UFC226 https://t.co/GTvZL0zDqM — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 5, 2018

I feel so bad for Max. This was huge for him. Hope nothing permanent is going on. #ufc226 https://t.co/NfVDsaDBbN — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) July 5, 2018

Health is what matters the most…I wish you the best @BlessedMMA! True warrior!! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) July 5, 2018

This shit is real. The guy has a family. Symptoms like that are nothing take lightly. Rest up @BlessedMMA everyone already knows your a bad ass you don’t need to prove that. #UFC226 https://t.co/JBU6EicGih — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 5, 2018

Gutted for @BlessedMMA, he’s a true champ fighting with his people to let him show up knowing he wasn’t well. Heal up max, everyone will be waiting patiently for your return! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 5, 2018

Disappointed to hear @BlessedMMA is out of #ufc226 but glad to see fighter safety being a priority — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 5, 2018

And I was looking forward to this one! https://t.co/pvx5JGftLP — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 5, 2018

My guess would be @FrankieEdgar to replace @BlessedMMA — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 5, 2018

Showtime vs Ortega at 55🤔🤔🤔 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) July 5, 2018

Wtf!!! Max Holloway is out !!!! #ufc226 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 5, 2018

.wow concussion is no joke! #UFC226 ,good move from @ufc and his Team,safety first!👌 — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) July 5, 2018

All the best to @BlessedMMA and wish him a speedy and full recovery. Big fights come go but we only have one body. Health and safety is the most important thing. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 5, 2018

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show.

What are your thoughts on this fight being nixed? Do you still plan to buy this show? Sound off in the comment section.