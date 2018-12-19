Bellator fighter, color commentator, and analyst Chael Sonnen is intrigued by Amanda Nunes’ confidence going into UFC 232.

On Dec. 29, Nunes will get her shot at making history. The women’s bantamweight champion will challenge featherweight ruler Cris Cyborg for the 145-pound gold. If Nunes wins, she’ll become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

Chael Sonnen Talks Amanda Nunes’ Confidence

Cyborg is regarded as the most-feared female striker in mixed martial arts. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said he’s intrigued with Nunes’ confidence going into the “super fight:”

“This isn’t a matter of the UFC went to Amanda Nunes and goes, ‘hey we think we can make a super fight here, what do you think?’ Amanda went to them. Amanda watched Cris Cyborg, picked up her phone and said, ‘give me that fight because I think I can beat her.’ For me, that’s very compelling because typically the athletes know when they go in there (if the fight is winnable or not). … I see confidence screw athletes all the time. I see that cocky guy in the room that really believes in himself, he goes out there and gets [smashed]. I see that all the time. [That] could be what this is when this is all done, but leading into it you sure do have a compelling story.”

The main event of UFC 232 will see Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson do battle in a rematch for the light heavyweight title. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Be sure to join us for live coverage.

Do you think Amanda Nunes can pull off the upset at UFC 232?