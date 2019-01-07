Chael Sonnen Calls Out Tito Ortiz

It looks like Chael Sonnen wants to get back inside the cage with Tito Ortiz. The longtime foes finally got the opportunity to settle their differences in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in 2017. Ortiz defeated Sonnen via first-round submission. However, ever since the loss both men have teased stepping back into the cage with one another yet again.

Now, it looks like Sonnen could be laying out the groundwork for a rematch. He recently took to Twitter to fire off a shot at “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.” Here’s what “The Bad Guy” had to say to Ortiz on Twitter:

“Hey stupid, @ titoortiz straight up. Do you want to fight or not?”

As of this writing, Ortiz has yet to issue a response. Following his victory over Sonnen, Ortiz recently fought this past November. He faced another longtime rival in Chuck Liddell. Ortiz got the opportunity to avenge his two previous losses to “The Iceman” during their days in the UFC.

When it was all said and done, Ortiz emerged victorious with a first-round knockout win. While Ortiz has teased retirement many times before, it’s believed he’ll fight again after making quick work of Liddell. As for Sonnen, he’s currently under contract with Bellator MMA. After his loss to Ortiz, he picked up back-to-back wins over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva.

But this past October, he was bested by Fedor Emelianenko via first-round TKO. Perhaps Sonnen and Liddell will get the chance to run it back one more time.

