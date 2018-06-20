Sonnen Says Cejudo Needs to be The Bad Guy Against ‘Mighty Mouse’

Chael Sonnen believes Henry Cejudo must capitalize on being Demetrious Johnson’s foil.

Sonnen knows a thing or two about trash talking. From his rivalry with Anderson Silva to his antics ahead of fighting Tito Ortiz and Wanderlei Silva, Sonnen knows how to sell a fight. “The American Gangster” wants to share some advice with Cejudo, who will challenge Johnson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.

Cejudo competed against Johnson before. Back in April 2016, Johnson finished Cejudo in under three minutes. Since that fight, Cejudo has gone 2-1. Cejudo revved up his trash talk in order to get the fight with “Mighty Mouse,” but not much else has been said once the fight was announced. This bothers Sonnen.

In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Sonnen explained why he believes the challenger would miss out by not continuing to stir the pot (via BJPenn.com):

“I worry as a fan that that was his goal, and his only goal: to get the fight. I worry as a fan that he’s not going to do his part to bring attention to this. That’s irresponsible of him. He will think it’s sportsmanlike of him, he will see it as sportsmanship. That’s also why he’s broke. He just refuses to see what we’re doing here. This is a world title fight, which is a big deal. This is a rematch which historically speaking, is big business — and it’s the co-main, which is the industry’s way of saying ‘we know you can’t do your part.’ That’s not on Demetrious. A little bit of it is. Demetrious is involved in this too, but he’s the champion. He’s the one that gets to be himself. He’s the one that gets to be in that spot because he’s got 12 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist. He’s the guy who gets that opportunity, because he’s the number-one ranked fighter in the world. It’s incumbent on the challenger, and in this case, it’s Cejudo.”

Do you believe Henry Cejudo can get fans interested in his rematch with Demetrious Johnson?