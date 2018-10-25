Chael Sonnen Intrigued By Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

Chael Sonnen has great interest in seeing what transpires in the Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza bout at UFC 230.

Weidman was initially set to meet Luke Rockhold in a rematch on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Meanwhile, Souza was scheduled to take on David Branch. Rockhold was pulled from UFC 230 due to an injury and as a result, Souza was yanked from his bout with Branch in favor of a match-up with Weidman. Branch now meets Jared Cannonier.

Chael Sonnen Talks Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

Sonnen uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel discussing the new UFC 230 co-main event. Sonnen said Weidman vs. Souza can be considered a better fight than Weidman vs. Rockhold II:

“If you look at that fight, you look at their ages, you look at where those guys are at, these guys have gotta fight. These guys were supposed to fight years ago you could’ve made the case for. So the fact that we’re gonna see it now even on short notice and even as a second thought, in many ways this is a better fight. In many ways this is a more interesting fight and in many ways we’ve waited longer to see this fight. Selfish as we wanna be, at least we got to see Chris and Luke in there at one point. We haven’t got to see this fight and I just think stylistically you’ve got some interesting stuff here.”

UFC 230 will be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. Middleweights Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson will also throw leather. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230 when fight night arrives, so be sure to keep it locked on the home page.

Do you think Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza is a better fight than Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II?