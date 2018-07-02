Chael Sonnen Thinks Daniel Cormier Will Retire if he Loses to Stipe Miocic

Chael Sonnen thinks that UFC 226 could be the last time we see Daniel Cormier fight.

Cormier has already gone on record by stating that he has two huge names in mind that he wants to fight before he retires from MMA. Those fights are against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.



It should be noted that he is in a rush to get these fights done as he wants to hang up his gloves by March 20th, 2019, the day he turns 40 years old.



Thus, the reason he believes that he can only accept two fights after challenging UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

As seen in the co-main event of the UFC 220 PPV event earlier this year at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Cormier was able to score a TKO victory over title contender Volkan Oezdemir.

According to Sonnen, he thinks that it makes no sense for DC to go back to light heavyweight after this fight win or lose.

Thus, he will continue his career if he wins the heavyweight title and would defend it going forward until his retirement as a pro-MMA fighter.

“I’m not sure we see Daniel Cormier fight again,” Sonnen said on his very own Beyond the Fight podcast (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “Interesting plot twist I just threw in there, isn’t it?”



“So, he’s moved up to heavyweight. Let’s say he succeeds and he wins, he would then be the heavyweight champion. I suspect that he would relinquish 205 pounds. So, if he wins and he’s the heavyweight champion, I think that he would stick around and get that other fight in that he’s been talking about he wants, whoever that would be against.”

“(There are) not a lot of compelling fights for him at 205 pounds,” Sonnen said. “That could change overnight with the insertion of Jon Jones, but I don’t think Jon’s gonna be back until next summer. That’s a year away. To get to 205 pounds, you had to live a lifestyle with that goal in mind, and you gotta take your eye off the ball for seven months and go up to heavyweight, I don’t know about returning to 205. And I don’t know what the motivation would be.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

