Chael Sonnen dismisses the notion that the state of Conor McGregor’s cardio is due to being in poor physical condition.

McGregor last competed in a boxing match back in Aug. 2017. The “Notorious” one took on Floyd Mayweather in a “money fight.” Mayweather ended up winning the fight via 10th round TKO. Many blamed the stoppage on McGregor running out of steam later in the fight. It’s the same issue that plagued McGregor in the rematch with Nate Diaz, although McGregor ended up winning that fight.

Chael Sonnen Dismisses Narrative on Conor McGregor’s Cardio

Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinalist Sonnen believes that McGregor inadvertently created a false narrative that his cardio is due to poor conditioning. Sonnen went in-depth during a recent edition of his “Beyond The Fight” podcast (via Bloody Elbow):

“There’s a narrative out there about his conditioning, and that largely came because of his fight with Nate Diaz where Conor said ‘I ran out of energy. He said that. I just don’t know that that was an accurate assessment, meaning that Conor was in poor shape, or if you should also look at the intangibles of which, one, he was surprised, so when you have an adrenaline dump or some kind of a frustration, it’s gonna cause some stress, which is gonna cause fatigue. And also, he was up two weight classes. Even though Conor helped to add fuel to the fire which was ‘I didn’t have enough energy, which created a false narrative – what I believe is a false narrative – that he has cardio and lung issues. I don’t think that’s true.”

McGregor is set to do battle against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 in the main event of UFC 229. Meanwhile, Sonnen takes on Fedor Emelianenko on Oct. 13 to determine who moves on to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Do you think Conor McGregor has cardio issues?