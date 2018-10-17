Chael Sonnen Is “Heartbroken” After Bellator 208 Defeat

Chael Sonnen came up just short last weekend (Sat. October 13, 2018) in his bid for the Bellator heavyweight title. Sonnen was defeated by mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Fedor Emelianenko via first-round TKO. The bout was the semi-finals for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament. The winner was to face Ryan Bader for the vacant heavyweight throne.

Unfortunately for “The American Gangster,” he was unable to impose his dominant wrestling on Fedor, who finished him with strikes. Sonnen opened up on the loss during an appearance on “The MMA Hour.” He revealed that everything physically hurts him at the moment. However, he’s also very “heartbroken” about his defeat to the Russian legend (via MMA Fighting):

“Physically, everything hurts,” said Sonnen. “[Emelianenko] hit me with a missile about five-seconds in. That one still hurts a little bit. But other than that, I am doing well…My teeth are okay.

“If I had one wish going into a fight, aside from serious injury, it’s that I won’t lose a tooth. I had that same wish since I started this when I was 19 years old.

“But, yes they are all intact. Emotionally, I get heartbroken about these things. From a competitive standpoint, I have dedicated my whole life to this since I was nine years old and I would have started earlier if my dad would have let me.

“He wouldn’t let me start until I was nine. It hurts. It hurts really bad that you don’t get those moments back.”

What do you think about Sonnen’s comments regarding his Bellator 208 loss?