Chael Sonnen Receives Black Belt in Jiu-Jitsu (Photo)

Former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has received his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Sonnen is currently under contract with Bellator MMA. He has shared the Octagon with the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva. Although he has never won a major World Title, Sonnen has been part of some very high-profile fights. In fact, he recently fought the legendary Fedor Emelianenko under the Bellator banner.

Sonnen was finished by the Russian this past October in Bellator’s heavyweight Grand Prix tournament semi-finals. He is one of the better wrestlers at 185 and 205 pounds, and now he can compliment that with a black belt in jiu-jitsu. FloGrappling shared the following photo of “The American Gangster” receiving his black belt. Check it out here:

Congratulations to ADCC superfight winner @ChaelSonnen for his promotion to black belt! pic.twitter.com/tUgPbQY2W9 — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) January 13, 2019

Sonnen himself is feeling very confident after his promotion. He had this to say on the matter on Twitter:

“Could not have happened to a better guy.”

Could not have happened to a better guy. https://t.co/apxgmxUqA4 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 15, 2019

Coming off his defeat to Fedor, many are wondering who Sonnen will fight next. Now that he’s out of the heavyweight tournament, it remains to be seen what’s next for the former UFC title challenger. Perhaps he will rekindle his rivalry with Tito Ortiz.

What do you think of Sonnen receiving his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt?