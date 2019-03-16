Spence Jr. vs. Garcia Results: IBF Welterweight Title

Check out MMA News' Spence Jr. vs. Garcia results, as Errol Spence Jr. takes on Mikey Garcia on FOX PPV for the IBF welterweight title.

Tonight (Sat. March 16, 2019) Errol Spence Jr. defends his IBF welterweight championship against WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia. Garcia is jumping up from 135 pounds to 147 pounds in an attempt to hand Spence his first career loss. Spence is widely regarded as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best. He brings incredible punching power to the table, as, of his 24 career wins, 21 have come by way of knockout.

Garcia packs quite the punch himself. The undefeated 39-0 American has 30 career knockouts. However, the size difference between the pair is a concerning factor heading into the fight. Many believe Spence’s power will be too much for the lightweight to handle. Check out MMA News’ coverage of Spence Jr. vs. Garcia here:

Welterweight: (C) Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia

Super middleweight: David Benavidez vs. J'Leon Love

David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love Bantamweight: Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo

Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo Heavyweight: Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin

Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gregory Corbin

**MMA News’ coverage of Spence Jr. vs. Garcia begins at 8 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**