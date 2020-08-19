Spencer Aiming For Early 2021 Return, Wants Nunes-Anderson Next

Felicia Spencer isn’t in a rush to get back in the Octagon following her unanimous decision loss to featherweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 250 in June.

“I’m gonna take my time,” Spencer told MMANews. “I also want to see what’s going on with the division. I haven’t seen any new fight bookings or anything so I’m just going to take it easy. Technically my medical suspension is until the middle of December. So, I might ride that out rather than trying to get clear too early. I had a few other minor injuries that are kind of nagging now that since the fight that don’t feel good. So yeah, probably no sooner than December. I could even see it being January, that kind of timeline.”

Spencer (8-1) made her UFC debut in May 2019 and has since gone 2-2 in the Octagon. While the Jungle MMA product defeated Megan Anderson by first-round submission in her promotional debut, the Canadian wouldn’t mind seeing her fight for the title next.

“I would be curious to see (Amanda Nunes) versus Megan (Anderson) honestly,” Spencer explained. “I know I got the title shot first, but I was always kind of curious. Like styles make fights and I think it’s a really interesting style matchup. Even though I feel like I would have been able to beat Amanda with different decisions that were made in the fight. And I have a win over Megan, I still feel like every fight is a fresh fight and anything can happen, anytime fight someone.”

Asisde from the intriuge about that potential title fight, Spencer mainly wants to see the women’s 145-pound division moving as there are currently no matchups scheduled.

“I hope that they continue to push the division,” Spencer said. “Megan can either take another fight next or maybe in a title shot, I imagined that Amanda would go back to bantamweight if she was going to defend the bantamweight title, or I also heard at some point that she might just stay at featherweight because the weight cut was getting hard. So that would be cool.”