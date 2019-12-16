Sponsor Terminates Agreement With Colby Covington

Colby Covington lost out on winning the welterweight title and also lost a sponsor this weekend.

In the main event of UFC 245, Covington was TKO’d in the fifth round by Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” complained about the stoppage and stormed out of the Octagon before the result was read. Yet, it got worse for the former interim welterweight champion as one of his sponsors, Cannafornia Inc. terminated their agreement just before the pay-per-view event.

“Colby and I had become friends, taking trips together to Los Angeles and Jamaica,” Paul King, CEO of Cannafornia Inc., stated in the release (h/t FanSided). “However without explanation, in December, Colby stopped posting to Instagram and deleted all his prior Cannafornia posts in direct violation of the sponsor agreement. As a result, we dropped Colby before his loss to Usman in Las Vegas. The Cannafornia UFC Fight Team has retained its undefeated record heading into the next big fight in March for rising heavyweight star Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

“After deleting the Cannafornia Instagram posts conditional to his agreement, Covington posted for another CBD company and then demanded more money to continue the Cannafornia sponsorship. Lacking any rationale for a pay increase, Cannafornia refused and terminated Covington’s agreement. Previously unseen footage from Season Two of the Colby vlogs will be available for a brief window starting today before it and all references to Covington are removed from Cannafornia content permanently.“

Colby Covington has yet to comment on his sponsor terminating the agreement.