Stefan Struve Ends Retirement, Faces Ben Rothwell At UFC on ESPN 7

Stefan Struve’s retirement didn’t last long as he’ll take on Ben Rothwell.

The official Twitter account of UFC Europe announced that Struve will return to take on Rothwell at UFC on ESPN 7 on Dec. 7. Struve was last seen in action back in February. He earned a submission victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

After his victory over de Lima, Struve said he was heavily considering retiring.

“There is a very good opportunity this is my last fight. I’m not 100 percent sure yet. I lost my last three before this, to get a win like this, lot of people end their careers too late. I feel this is a great moment. Thank you fans, I love you.”

Struve would later confirm that he was walking away from the sport of MMA. Clearly, that didn’t last long. His upcoming opponent, Rothwell, competed back in July. He lost to Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision. He’ll be looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.

UFC on ESPN 7 also features a women’s bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Yana Kunitskaya. A pivotal strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Cynthia Calvillo will be on the card as well. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC on ESPN 7 card.