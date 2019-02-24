Stefan Struve Considers Retirement Following UFC Prague Win

Stefan Struve may have had his final professional mixed martial arts bout.

Struve took on Marcos Rogerio de Lima earlier today (Feb. 23). The action took place inside the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Struve was in trouble early, being knocked down in just seconds. “Skyscraper” was able to survive and pulled off a second-round submission win.

Stefan Struve Retiring?

Struve spoke to Dan Hardy after his comeback win. He said that there’s a chance he may have fought for the final time (via Brett Okamoto):

“There is a very good opportunity this is my last fight. I’m not 100 percent sure yet. I lost my last three before this, to get a win like this, lot of people end their careers too late. I feel this is a great moment. Thank you fans, I love you.”

If Struve is indeed done with MMA competition, he’ll leave with a professional record of 29-11. Struve was able to snap a three-fight skid, earning his first win since Oct. 2016. Struve made his UFC debut back in Feb. 2009. He’s had 22 fights under the UFC banner with a record 13-9 inside the Octagon.

If Stefan Struve’s MMA career is over, what are some of your favorite fights with the “Skyscraper?”