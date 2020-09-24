Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa Added To UFC 254

A big heavyweight fight has been added to the UFC 254 card. Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa has been booked for the event. UFC announced the fight on Thursday via social media:

Stefan Struve commented on the fight via Twitter:

Back to work it is, FINALLY! I have fought all over the world but fight island will definitely be a unique experience. See y’all in 4,5 weeks 👊🏻 #mma #UFC #fightisland #ufc254 #ufcabudhabi pic.twitter.com/g3MZZHJ5Sy — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) September 24, 2020

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

32-year-old Dutch fighter “Skyscraper” Stefan Struve will come into UFC 254 having lost 4 of his last 5 fights. Ben Rothwell stopped Struve in the 2nd round in his last fight back in December. Struve had defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via arm-triangle choke in his previous fight before that in February of 2019. Prior to those fights, Struve had dropped 3 in a row to Alexander Volkov, Andrei Arlovski, and Marcin Tybura.

27-year-old Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa will head into UFC 254 having dropped his last 3 fights. After winning his first 9 professional fights, Tuivasa has lost to Junior Dos Santos, Blagov Ivanov, and Sergey Spivak his last 3 trips to the cage.

UFC 254 Lineup

UFC Lightweight Championship Unifier

Khabib Nurmagomedov (LW Champion) vs Justin Gaethje (Interim LW Champion)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (LW Champion) vs Justin Gaethje (Interim LW Champion) Islam Makhachev vs Rafael Dos Anjos

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov

Additionally, former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler will serve as back up for the lightweight title fight.