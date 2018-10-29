UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Arrested For DUI In Las Vegas

UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar is behind bars. The former Ultimate Fighter finalist was arrested in Las Vegas for a DUI, per TMZ. The arrest reportedly happened earlier today (Mon. October 29, 2018) after Bonnar was speeding down I-15 in a red Cadillac CTS. He was said to be traveling north of 90 MPH around 1:15 PM.

Witnesses claim that the former UFC fighter was driving like a “maniac.” When highway patrol responded to the incident, citizens – one armed with a gun – had apparently surrounded Bonnar’s car and somehow physically restrained Bonnar. He was said to be “incoherent” until cops attempted to handcuff him. That’s when he woke up and begun to resist arrest.

After he was taken into custody, Bonnar was booked on a third-degree DUI charge. He is also charged with resisting arrest and unsafe driving. The report suggests Bonnar reeked of alcohol. The medical staff who responded to the scene determined he was medically fit, with the exception of being drunk. Bonnar’s bail has been posted at $22,000.

