Stephen A. Smith Calls Deontay Wilder’s Costume Excuse ‘Embarrassing’

Stephen A. Smith believes Deontay Wilder’s costume excuse for losing his rematch against Tyson Fury isn’t a good look.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 22), Wilder and Fury clashed in a rematch for the WBC heavyweight title. In their first meeting back in Dec. 2018, the bout went the distance and was ruled a split draw. This drew the ire of many as it was widely believed that Fury deserved the nod despite being knocked down in the final round. Fury made good to ensure the judges had no say in the rematch as he stopped Wilder via seventh-round TKO.

Stephen A. Criticizes Wilder Over Costume Excuse

Wilder has since told reporters including Lance Pugmire of The Athletic that he partly blames his loss on the costume he wore for his entrance. During an edition of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. wasn’t digging Wilder’s decision to go public with that theory.

“This might be the most embarrassing excuse that I’ve ever heard for a guy losing the fight. I am not questioning its validity, Max. I’m not saying that it may not be true. I’m not questioning it, he’s an honorable dude. I will take him at his word but my god this is just not something you publicize. The outfit that you wore to the ring, wearing over 40 pounds is why you think you lost this fight? What the hell you wear it to the ring for? According to the reports, you tried it on the night before. You knew how much it weighed at that particular point and time. Why would you do that?”

Wilder plans to exercise his rematch clause against Fury. If he does go through with it, then we could see the trilogy bout this summer. Many fight fans were hoping for a title unification bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

What do you make of Deontay Wilder’s costume claim?