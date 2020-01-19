Stephen A. Smith Is ‘Quite Disgusted’ Over Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 Performance

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about Donald Cerrone’s performance at UFC 246.

Cerrone shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor last night (Jan. 18) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The welterweight scrap headlined UFC 246. In McGregor’s first bout in over a year, he starched “Cowboy” and snagged a first-round TKO victory in 40 seconds.

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 Performance

Following UFC 246, Smith joined UFC color commentator Joe Rogan to discuss what just transpired. Smith chose to rip Cerrone’s performance rather than praise McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m quite disgusted,” Smith said. “Let me be very, very clear: I’m honored to be up here with you guys. I’m a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”

Smith went on to say that “Cowboy” looked as if he wasn’t prepared for the bright lights.

“You know the difference between a fighter that’s calm, cool, collected, and ready for the pressure, and it’s out-weighed by somebody that’s clearly in over their head,” Smith said. “When you look at ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, that was not a guy that was prepared to fight tonight. We knew Conor was going to be prepared.

“We knew Conor was going to be ready. We wondered whether or not he would take him out early. Obviously as the fight goes on, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is the bigger, stronger guy – supposedly. For him to be hurt in 15 seconds, get away from the clinch, and still just let Conor right back at him? Come on. You’re smarter than that, except for tonight.”

What do you make of Stephen A. Smith’s assessment of Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 performance?