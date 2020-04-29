Stephen A. Smith Responds To Donald Cerrone’s Self-Assessment Of UFC 246 Performance

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has caught wind of Donald Cerrone’s self-assessment of his UFC 246 performance.

Back in January, Cerrone shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor. The welterweight bout headlined UFC 246. “Cowboy” was stopped in just 40 seconds via TKO. Stephen A. took a lot of heat for his criticism of Cerrone’s performance. He went as far as to call it “atrocious.”

Stephen A. Weighs In On Cerrone’s Self-Assessment

Cerrone took some time to reflect on his bout with McGregor when speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Donald showed up; Cowboy wasn’t there… Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy, man.”

Stephen A. took to his Twitter account to ask those who criticized him if he’s as out of touch as they thought he was.

“I’m, so all you MMA folks — who I profoundly respect — am I off my rocker now??? When you’ve covered sports intimately as a reporter for a quarter-century, you see things sometimes. I respect the hell out of @Cowboycerrone, but he just wasn’t there that night.”

Cerrone will have a chance to rebound on May 15. “Cowboy” will go one-on-one with Anthony Pettis in a rematch. In their first encounter back in Jan. 2013, Cerrone was stopped by Pettis in the opening frame. That was a UFC lightweight title bout.

“Cowboy” is on a three-fight skid. He’s been stopped in all three losses. Cerrone hasn’t earned a win since May 2019 when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

Many are wondering how much Cerrone has left in the tank. While “Cowboy” seems to always bounce back from a slide, he is 37 years old and is entering his 52nd pro MMA bout. Eventually, the wear and tear gets to everyone. The question is, has it gotten to “Cowboy?”