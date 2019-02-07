Stephen Thompson and Anthony Pettis Staredown Ahead Of UFC Nashville (Photo)

Watch as Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Anthony "Showtime" Pettis staredown ahead of their fight at UFC Nashville.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 6, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will welcome Anthony Pettis to 170 pounds. The former 155-pound champion takes on “Wonderboy” at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on March 23rd. Earlier this week, Thompson and Pettis met in “Music City” to face off for the first time before their bout.

Check out Thompson and Pettis’ first staredown before UFC Nashville below:

Its been a tough time for Thompson the past several months trying to find an opponent. He hasn’t competed since last May. Thompson was bested via unanimous decision by Darren Till in Liverpool. Since, Thompson was rumored for match-ups against the likes of former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. Instead, Lawler was matched-up with Ben Askren for UFC 235.

Now, Thompson is tasked with welcoming Pettis to welterweight. “Showtime” hasn’t fought since October. He and Tony Ferguson co-main evented UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, Pettis broke his hand during the fight, and his corner was forced to call the fight off after the second round. Check out the updated card for UFC Nashville below:

Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis

Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis

Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos

J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber

Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga

What do you think about the Thompson vs. Pettis match-up?