Friday, September 11, 2020

Stephen Thompson Believes Costa Isn’t A Techincal Striker, Confident Adesanya Will ‘Have A Field Day’

By Cole Shelton
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Stephen Thompson is confident Israel Adesanya will beat Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253.

For many pundits, the consensus is that either Costa will knock out Adesanya early or the champ will win late or a decision. Yet, for Thompson, he isn’t too impressed with the Brazilian.

“I don’t consider Paulo Costa a technical striker at all,” Thompson said on Submission Radio, rating Costa’s skills (via BJPENN.com). “I think he’s a brawler, I mean, you see him do it time and time again, he breaks people. For a guy that shredded and that big, he’s got cardio for days, this guy.”

“When [Costa] beat Uriah Hall first, he broke Uriah Hall mentally,” Thompson continued. “He just gave up out there. And of course you’re not gonna break Yoel Romero. And those guys fought pretty much exactly the same, came forward and swung for the fences.”

Although Paulo Costa has the power to knock Adesanya out and comes forward, Thompson says that plays right into the champs style.

“For someone like Izzy Adesanya, he’s got the potential to finish this guy second or third round,” Thompson said. “Izzy is a counter striker. He waits for guys to make their mistakes and he takes advantage of it, and I think this falls right into his game plan, what he does best, for Izzy.

“Paulo Costa’s aggressive and he swings,” Thompson continued. “He’s got a lot of big movement in his striking, he loops his strikes, which is going to be perfect for someone like Izzy to just take half a step back and counter back with a right hand or a left hook. Kind of like he did with Robert Whittaker, right? And Robert Whittaker I believe is faster than Paulo Costa. The only thing with Paulo Costa is that he’s durable. He’s very, very durable, he’s very tough to finish. I think after the first round, maybe Paulo Costa, if Izzy can tire him out just a little bit, it’s going to slow him down, and Israel Adesanya’s going to be able to have a field day counter striking this guy. I think I got my man Izzy winning that fight.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaBJPENN.com

Trending Articles

UFC

Gerald Meerschaert Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ The UFC Has Double-Booked Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert isn't too happy with the UFC double-booking Khamzat Chimaev. On September 19, Meerschaert is set to fight...
Read more
UFC

Brian Kelleher Doesn’t Like How Sean O’Malley Handled His First Loss

Brian Kelleher isn't a fan of how Sean O'Malley handled his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera. After the...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Releases Mock Video Of Fight Against Israel Adesanya

UFC 253 takes place on September 26th from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Paulo Costa has released a video that features how...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Reacts To Nick Diaz’s Potential Return

Nick Diaz's manager recently noted that the Stockton native was looking to return to MMA in early 2021. Diaz hasn't fought since...
Read more
Bellator

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator. In...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Stephen Thompson Believes Costa Isn’t A Techincal Striker, Confident Adesanya Will ‘Have A Field Day’

Stephen Thompson is confident Israel Adesanya will beat Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. For many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Doesn’t Want Decision Win, Plans To ‘Destroy’ Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa expects Israel Adesanya to fight as he did against Yoel Romero, running. In the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson On Angela Hill Fight: ‘I’m Excited To Get In There & Put Some Damage On Her’

Michelle Waterson is just focused on putting damage on her opponent, rather than being technical. Waterson is currently on...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results: 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Bellator MMA is set to hold back-to-back fights, starting with Bellator 245 on September 11. In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Still Targeting Fight With Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Paulo Costa on September 26th at UFC 253 but he's still got Jon Jones in his...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier No Longer Expected To Face Tony Ferguson At UFC 254

Although a fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson was never official for the October 24th card, it had been expected to...
Read more
Bellator

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator. In...
Read more
UFC

Brian Kelleher Doesn’t Like How Sean O’Malley Handled His First Loss

Brian Kelleher isn't a fan of how Sean O'Malley handled his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera. After the...
Read more
UFC

Jared Cannonier Ready To Serve As Backup Fighter For UFC 253

Jared Cannonier is preparing for UFC 253 and UFC 254. Cannonier is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker in a...
Read more
Bellator

Cris Cyborg To Defend Bellator Featherweight Title Against Arlene Blencowe

Cris Cyborg is reportedly being scheduled to defend her Bellator Featherweight crown against Arlene Blencowe. No date for the fight has been...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Wants Rematch With Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alistair Overeem was knocked out with just 4 seconds remaining in his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December. He was up...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Releases Mock Video Of Fight Against Israel Adesanya

UFC 253 takes place on September 26th from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Paulo Costa has released a video that features how...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube