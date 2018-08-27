Stephen Thompson denies a report claiming that he’s set to match up with Robbie Lawler in January.

Thompson was last seen in action back in May. He dropped a controversial unanimous decision to Darren Till in the main event of UFC Liverpool. After the fight, UFC president Dana White said he’d be willing to give Thompson whatever he wanted next for dealing with Till missing weight and fighting in hostile territory. Thompson expressed interest in fighting Lawler, so it came as no surprise when reports claimed he’s being targeted to fight “Ruthless” in January. The problem is, that isn’t likely to happen.

Stephen Thompson Denies Fight With Robbie Lawler is Booked

BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor reached out to “Wonderboy” for his comments on the report. Thompson denied that anything was set in stone:

I asked @WonderboyMMA about potentially fighting Robbie Lawler in January on ESPN. His response:

“Nothing is set at all. I would love that fight but Robbie may not be ready at all.. so it’s like up in the air right now.. there is no telling who I’ll fight next to be honest”. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 27, 2018

“Nothing is set at all. I would love that fight but Robbie may not be ready at all.. so it’s like up in the air right now.. there is no telling who I’ll fight next to be honest.”

The MMAJunkie.com report noted that Lawler hasn’t been medically cleared. The former UFC welterweight champion was last seen in action Dec. 2017. He fell short against Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision. Lawler tore his anterior cruciate ligament, which explains why he hasn’t competed in a while.

Time will tell if Thompson vs. Lawler even comes to fruition. For now, it’s a waiting game. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Thompson’s next fight.

If Robbie Lawler is unavailable, who do you think Stephen Thompson should fight next?