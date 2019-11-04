Stephen Thompson Disappointed With UFC 244 Main Event Ending

Count Stephen Thompson as one of many people who are disappointed with how UFC 244’s main event ended.

“Wonderboy” who fought and beat Vicente Luque on the card had his eyes on the fight for a different reason than most people. He wanted to fight the winner.

“I see myself working up the rankings and I figured – I was kind of disappointed the fight, the main event, ended the way it did because I really wanted to fight one of those guys,” Thompson said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “It would have been awesome – nicest guy vs. the baddest guy. It would have been really cool. But we’ll see.

“I would have loved to have fought the guys – whoever won it tonight. I know Masvidal did. It didn’t happen the way he wanted it to, and they’re probably going to run it back.”

Given the main event ended due to a doctor stoppage, Thompson believes they will have a rematch. So, Wonderboy is disappointed but motivated at the same time given what Masvidal has done since he lost to Thompson.

“He looked better than ever, man – for sure,” Thompson said. “(He’s) definitely a different fighter from when I fought him last. His striking looked good – very unpredictable. That head kick in the first round was sick. I’ve got to give him props for that because I love to kick people in the head, as well. But I thought it was great. I mean Nate Diaz, he didn’t have an answer. He tried to come back with some stuff, but I can just tell: Masvidal crushed him. After that first round, he didn’t want anymore. I’m pretty sure he wanted out of there, but hat’s off to Masvidal. (He) definitely deserved it, and like I was telling everybody before, that’s my inspiration, bro.”