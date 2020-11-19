Thursday, November 19, 2020

Stephen Thompson Explains Why Conor McGregor Will Beat Dustin Poirier Again

By Cole Shelton
Stephen Thompson
Image Credit: Jose Youngs/ The MMA Corner

Stephen Thompson is confident Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier again.

In the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, McGregor and Poirier are expected to have their rematch. It is a very intriguing matchup and one many are torn on who will win. Yet, for Thompson, he is confident McGregor will beat Poirier again.

“I think Conor can definitely get it done again this time,” Thompson said on Submission Radio. “Dustin Poirier has made some improvements, but the thing, is even though we haven’t seen Conor McGregor fight in a while, the guy’s a lifelong mixed martial artist. The guy’s training constantly, always in the gym, always training with people. So, you know he’s improved as well. So, at this point, I think Conor McGregor takes it home again.”

Thompson knows Poirier is dangerous and has improved since their first fight. Yet, he believes the Irishman is just better and McGregor will get his hand raised.

Conor McGregor enters this fight coming off the 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, beat Dan Hooker last time out by decision to get back into the win column as well.

