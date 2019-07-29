Stephen Thompson Eyes Rafael dos Anjos Bout At UFC 244

Stephen Thompson hopes he can get a spot on the UFC 244 card.

UFC 244 will take place on Nov. 2. The event is set to be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bouts have not been revealed for the card yet, but fighters such as UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have teased or expressed their desire to compete on the card.

Thompson Shoots His Shot For Bout With RDA

“Wonderboy” spoke to reporters backstage at UFC 240. During his scrum, Thompson revealed that he’d like to meet Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 244 (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I know me and RDA are both coming off a loss, so might be a good time for him to heal up and maybe make that happen at MSG, so that would be cool.”

If dos Anjos isn’t an option, Thompson would like to share the Octagon with a top five welterweight fighter.

“Everything’s feeling good, back into training hard full force, and hopefully I’ll be fighting again at Madison Square Garden. November is the plan. Don’t know who yet, but we’ll see. I know Robbie Lawler has a fight coming up so, yeah man, I’m looking at somebody in the top five, and I’m ready to get back out there and do it again.”

When Thompson returns to action, he’ll be looking to rebound from the first knockout loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. Thompson was stopped by Anthony Pettis back in March. “Wonderboy” is in search of his first win since Nov. 2017.