Stephen Thompson Gives His Thoughts On Jorge Masvidal’s Celebrations After Ben Askren KO

After Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in just five seconds at UFC 239, he immediately started to celebrate. He went near Askren and was pounding on the floor and then fell to the ground pretending to be out cold. For some, they liked it, while others thought “Gamebred” went too far.

Now, UFC welterweight, Stephen Thompson gave his thoughts on the celebration on submission radio.

“Well to me I’m definitely not the guy to talk trash number one, that’s just not who I am,” Thompson said (as transcribed by BJPENN). “But two, you know you do go out there and you talk a lot of trash and then you get put to sleep. It’s kind of embarrassing, right? But then again, Ben Askren knows how to play the game. He knows how to sell a fight. So you know that’s coming, that’s gonna happen. Like Conor McGregor, no matter who he fights, could be the nicest guy in the world, he’s gonna talk some trash. He’s gonna build the fight and he’s gonna try to get under your skin.

“That said, Ben Askren I think also knows what kind of a man Jorge Masvidal is. Jorge doesn’t play that game. I think he takes it to another level. Even when he fought Darren Till,” he continued. “I think with guys like that, he works really hard, trains harder. I don’t know, his mindset’s different cause he wants to go out there and he wants to hurt you. The guys that talk the trash, the guys that do that, he’s almost [got] the Diaz mentality. He’s just an OG man, that’s the way he is. He’s not faking it. If he says he doesn’t like you, he really doesn’t freaking like you. If he’s gonna talk trash, he means it. He’s not hyping the fight up, he means it. And that’s just the kind of guy Jorge is.”

