Stephen Thompson Issues Nice Guy Call Out Of Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson has called out Leon Edwards.

Thompson, who is considered one of the nicest fighters in MMA, has taken to social media to call out the Englishman. “Wonderboy” is someone who doesn’t call anyone out and says he will fight anyone as he just wants to compete and showcase his skills.

Yet, that has all changed as Thompson issued a classy call out to Edwards.

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up.



I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Stephen Thompson returned to the win column at UFC 244 with a decision win over Vicente Luque. Before that, he was knocked out by Anthony Pettis after a controversial decision loss to Darren Till. Wonderboy fought for UFC gold twice losing to Tyron Woodley by majority decision and fighting to “The Chosen One” to a draw.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, has been calling for a fight for quite some time. He has not competed since July of last year and was supposed to return in March against Woodley but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

A fight between Thompson and Edwards certainly makes sense where the winner could make a case for a title shot.