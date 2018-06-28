Stephen Thompson Not Leaving Fights in Judges Hands Anymore

Stephen Thompson admits it is time to change the way he fights. The saying “styles make fights”, is often mentioned in combat sports but sometimes the style of fighting a fighter chooses can leave it in the hands of the judges and Thompson does not like that. With his most recent loss to Darren Till, “Wonderboy” wants to change things up the next time he steps in the cage.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Thompson has said he will be changing the way he trains for his next fight. Karate stylists that compete in MMA are often given an aura of mysticism since their stances and striking are outside the norm of what fans tend to see in the sport. Fighters like Thompson and newly signed to Bellator, Lyoto Machida often land their highlight reel blows as counters to their opponent’s offense. The problem with that is that they do not move first, and in the eyes of a judge that can be seen as not pushing the action.

“There are going to be different techniques we can work on so we don’t leave it in the judge’s hands. I know I can say that, but I’ve just got to go out there and I can’t make it close anymore,” said Thompson. He added, “I’m definitely going to work on some techniques that hopefully will throw my opponents off and really allow me to open up whenever I’m out there fighting.”

His nickname, “Wonderboy” seemed appropriate when his kicking techniques dropped the likes of Johny Hendricks in their main event bout at UFC Fight Night 82, earning him a performance of the night bonus but we have not seen that type of fight out of Thompson since. No one should blame him though, the level of competition has picked up since that win and fighting current champion Tyron Woodley twice, and an up and coming fighter like Till warrants a little caution facing fighters at that level.

But Thompson believes he is a better fighter than fans think and he is looking to prove it when he is back in action.

Do you think we will see a more aggressive Stephen Thompson?