Stephen Thompson On Colby Covington: He’s ‘Trying Way Too Hard’

Stephen Thompson is not impressed by Colby Covington’s “gift of gab.”

Covington has been known to ruffle the feathers of his fellow fighters. The former interim UFC welterweight champion even targets competitors outside of his weight class. One minute he’ll hurl digs at his former friend Jorge Masvidal, and the next he’ll bury UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Stephen Thompson Thinks Colby Covington’s Trash Talk Is ‘Terrible’

Thomspon spoke to Bloody Elbow and shared his belief that Covington’s trash talk leaves a lot to be desired.

“Like Colby Covington, who is terrible at it and is just trying way too hard. I just want to know what he has to say about me.”

“Wonderboy” has been on the receiving end of a roast courtesy of Covington. “Chaos” has called Thompson a “virgin and choir boy.” Thompson usually isn’t involved in a war of words with his opponents. The most heated things ever appeared to get was when he was going into his rematch with Tyron Woodley but even that was tame.

Speaking of Woodley, he claims to be closer than ever to signing a deal to fight Covington. The two are former teammates at American Top Team. Once Woodley began splitting his time at Roufusport, things got ugly between the two.

As for Thompson, he hasn’t competed since his Nov. 2019 showdown with Vicente Luque at UFC 244. “Wonderboy” won the bout via unanimous decision.

Thompson had been healing after breaking his hands following the Luque fight. While his hands have healed, he suffered a minor injury to his collarbone. “Wonderboy” hopes to return to action in September.