Stephen Thompson Responds To Anthony Pettis’ Challenge

Stephen Thompson is aware of Anthony Pettis’ call out and is ready to dance.

Thompson hasn’t had much luck getting fights recently. His last outing resulted in a controversial unanimous decision loss to Darren Till back in May 2018. While Thompson vs. Robbie Lawler was the word at a time, that fight ended up going to Ben Askren. Thompson then claimed Santiago Ponzinibbio turned down a fight with him.

Stephen Thompson Open To Fighting Anthony Pettis

Pettis recently asked fans if they want to see him move up to welterweight to take on “Wonderboy.” Thompson responded on his Instagram account:

“For the fans! If [Anthony Pettis] wants to come try out 170 y’all know I’m ready. We both got highlight reels, let’s do it!”

Pettis is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He’s also competed at featherweight. After going on a three-fight skid, “Showtime” has gone 3-3. While Pettis has been known for his toughness, many are questioning whether or not fighting an elite-level welterweight is too ambitious.

Thompson has been inside the Octagon with the cream of the crop at 170 pounds. He’s fought Tyron Woodley, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, and Till to name a few. “Wonderboy” even has a first-round TKO victory over current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Do you think Anthony Pettis is biting off more than he can chew?