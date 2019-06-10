Stephen Thompson Reveals Date for Possible UFC Return

UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson is ready to make his return to the Octagon for his next fight.

In fact, he already has a date and location in mind for his next outing under the UFC banner. The UFC Veteran is on a two-fight losing streak but intends to turn things around in his pro-MMA career.

Thompson suffered a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Liverpool event back in May 2018. In his latest outing, Thompson lost to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 6 by knockout in the second round.

While doing a recent interview with MMAJunkie while backstage at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, he made his intentions knowns.

Those intentions were the fact that he wants to compete on the UFC 244 pay-per-view card on November 2, 2019 that is expected to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I would love to get on that Madison Square Garden card – that would be awesome,” Thompson said. “That’s kind of like my home away from home, anyway. I was actually wanting somebody, anybody, in the top five, to be honest with you. (Rafael dos Anjos), (Santiago) Ponzinibbio, I don’t know if (Darren) Till has anything coming up. Anybody in that top group would be awesome. But we’ll see what happens.”