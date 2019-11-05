Stephen Thompson Says Demian Maia Bout ‘Could Definitely Happen’

Stephen Thompson feels there is a high chance he’ll be fighting Demian Maia in the future.

Thompson returned to action this past Saturday night (Nov. 2) at UFC 244. “Wonderboy” took on Vicente Luque on the main card. Thompson picked up his first victory in two years. He did so inside the same building of his last win, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stephen Thompson vs. Demian Maia? ‘Wonderboy’ Wants It

Thompson spoke to Combate and revealed that while he’d “love” to throw down with Jorge Masvidal again or even Nate Diaz, he feels a match-up with Maia could be inevitable (via Bloody Elbow).

“Maia is a really tough and scary guy, no matter what you say,” Thompson said. “He’s 41, but he would kill in the blink of an eye on the ground. He would grab you by the wrists and drag you down until he strangled you. He’s a really scary guy. I’d need a long time to prepare for him, but I would love to finish anyone in this division, especially in the top 15.

“I’d love to fight Masvidal or Nate, but a fight against Demian could definitely happen in the future.”

Maia is coming off a submission victory over Ben Askren late last month. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Maia recently signed what is likely to be his final UFC contract before retiring.