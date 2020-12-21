Stephen Thompson Says He Will Consider Khamzat Chimaev The ‘Real Deal’ If He Beats Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson, like many, still have a lot of unanswered questions surrounding Khamzat Chimaev.

In the main event of the January 20 Fight Night card, Chimaev is set to battle Leon Edwards. It is a very intriguing matchup and one that will really prove if the Swede is legit as he claims to be.

“Well you know, there is a lot of hype around him at his point. He’s won three fights, he’s had one fight at welterweight (against McKee). He’s ranked No. 15 right now. Now he’s going to be fighting a guy whos ranked higher than me (No. 3 Leon Edwards). It’s definitely a big jump up for him and a test for Khamzat,” Thompson said to TMZ Sports.

“At this point, I’m not really sold yet. I just haven’t seen enough, and on paper, Leon Edwards wins this all day. So I’m going for my man Edwards. But he may go out there and prove us all wrong, you never know, and he’ll be the real deal. I will say he is the real deal if he goes out there and does work. But at this point, I haven’t seen enough.”

Stephen Thompson is coming off a decision win over Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17.