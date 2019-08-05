Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Deserve UFC Welterweight Title Shot Over Others

Stephen Thompson isn’t sold on Jorge Masvidal earning a UFC title shot just yet.

The stage appears to be set for a UFC welterweight title showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. This after Covington turned in a one-sided performance against Robbie Lawler. Before the bout, many believed that Masvidal was in the running for the next 170-pound title shot. UFC president Dana White promised Covington the next crack at the gold with a win over Lawler.

Thompson Says Masvidal Shouldn’t Get Title Shot Over Others

Thompson was a guest fighter during the UFC 240 event. In a media scrum, “Wonderboy” explained why he feels Masvidal doesn’t deserve a title opportunity over others (transcription via BJPenn.com).

“Leon Edwards is on an eight-fight winning streak, wow,” he said. “So he could possibly be fighting for the title. I know everyone’s talking Masvidal, but he’s had two wins and his third loss was me at MSG. I think there are other people more deserving of the title, but he’s put on some good shows and knocked out some good people so you never know.”

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum. He already had a stellar knockout victory over Darren Till, but his record-setting finish over Ben Askren sent his stock soaring. “Gamebred” knocked Askren out in just five seconds, setting the record for fastest knockout in UFC history.

Thompson has a victory over Masvidal, but has gone 0-2 since. He was last seen in action back in March. “Wonderboy” was knocked out by Anthony Pettis. Thompson is eyeing a return in November at UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.