Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch.

Back in Nov. 2019, Thompson and Masvidal shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 217. The bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Thompson emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Stephen Thompson Feels Jorge Masvidal Has Gotten Better Since First Fight

If there ever is a rematch between Thompson and Masvidal, “Wonderboy” thinks he’d be dealing with a better version of “Gamebred.” Here’s what he told Line Movement (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Oh, 100 percent I think he will be a different animal for sure. His confidence level is through the roof and that can go a long way,” he said. “Not just that but his training routine, his mindset is different than it was before.”

Since taking a break to film a reality show, Masvidal has come back and taken the MMA world by storm. His popularity began to take off following his knockout win over Darren Till and his backstage incident with Leon Edwards. Things took off when he set the UFC record for the fastest knockout after his flying knee shut the lights off Ben Askren.

Riding a wave of momentum, Masvidal headlined UFC 244 inside the same building he was defeated by Thompson, MSG. This time, Masvidal took on Nate Diaz for the one-time-only BMF championship. “Gamebred” earned the victory via doctor’s stoppage.

Masvidal couldn’t capture the UFC welterweight title in his bout with champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11. He ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision. Still, Masvidal is credited with UFC 251 reportedly trending to do 1.3 million buys.